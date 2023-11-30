Bengals WR Tee Higgins plots his big return for primetime vs. Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins says the plan is to make his return from the hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Speaking with reporters after practice on Thursday, Higgins said the following, per CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia: “That’s the plan. That’s the plan, for sure. I was out there, did the full thing, felt great. Just felt good to be back out there.”

Earlier in the week, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had made it sound like Higgins would be able to go for the primetime affair, which would be his first with Jake Browning — not Joe Burrow — under center.

In a critical contract year, Higgins has played in just seven games this season while battling a rib fracture and hamstring injury.

