Is Bengals WR Tee Higgins the guy the Steelers should target in a trade?

All the talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for a wide receiver has centered on guys like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, D.K Metcalf, and Courtland Sutton. But maybe none of those guys are the ones the Steelers should be focusing on.

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off mandatory OTAs this week and one player absent is wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins has yet to sign his franchise tag while he holds out for a massive new contract and it seems unlikely the Bengals will give it to him after picking up the fifth-year option on Ja’Marr Chase knowing he’s going to command a Justin Jefferson-type contract soon.

Higgins had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before a hamstring injury cost him all or part of five games in 2023. The Bengals were still willing to give him his fifth-year option but but it’s clear he wants to play somewhere else. The Steelers desperately need a No. 2 or even co No. 1 receiver to pair up with George Pickens and Higgins would be a great fit.

