Bengals WR room gets even faster with Auburn’s Shedrick Jackson

Chris Roling
The Cincinnati Bengals spent much of the 2023 NFL draft adding stunning athletes at key positions such as wide receiver.

Then the personnel department did it some more in undrafted free agency.

The Bengals agreed to sign Auburn wideout Shedrick Jackson, per AL.com, a 6’2″ wideout with some of the best athletic testing numbers in the draft, including a 4.31-second time in the 40-yard dash.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson listed some of his positives:

Shedrick Jackson checks the boxes as a height and weight receiver prospect. He is well-portioned with a rocked-up frame. He uses his frame to his advantage versus smaller cornerbacks. His toughness shows as he works for yards after the catch. He has good play strength and contact balance after the catch.

The numbers:

There’s about to be an all-out fight on the back end of the depth chart after the Bengals added Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas in the draft to a depth chart that also has Stanley Morgran, Trent Taylor, Trenton Irwin and Kawmie Lassiter behind the big three.

Our whole undrafted free agency tracker is here.

