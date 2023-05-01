Bengals WR room gets even faster with Auburn’s Shedrick Jackson

The Cincinnati Bengals spent much of the 2023 NFL draft adding stunning athletes at key positions such as wide receiver.

Then the personnel department did it some more in undrafted free agency.

The Bengals agreed to sign Auburn wideout Shedrick Jackson, per AL.com, a 6’2″ wideout with some of the best athletic testing numbers in the draft, including a 4.31-second time in the 40-yard dash.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson listed some of his positives:

Shedrick Jackson checks the boxes as a height and weight receiver prospect. He is well-portioned with a rocked-up frame. He uses his frame to his advantage versus smaller cornerbacks. His toughness shows as he works for yards after the catch. He has good play strength and contact balance after the catch.

The numbers:

Shedrick Jackson is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.27 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 226 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. #Bengals https://t.co/UCVN3m6a9X pic.twitter.com/CEf4EQ9RKJ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

There’s about to be an all-out fight on the back end of the depth chart after the Bengals added Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas in the draft to a depth chart that also has Stanley Morgran, Trent Taylor, Trenton Irwin and Kawmie Lassiter behind the big three.

#WhoDey !! Can’t wait to get to Cincy 🧡🖤 — Shedrick Jackson (@Shedjackson11) April 30, 2023

