Bengals WR on Joe Burrow: ‘this guy is an unbelievable quarterback’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has never failed to impress, and that trend has continued on to the NFL level.

Burrow was on pace to become NFL Rookie of the Year in 2020, but his season was cut short due to a severe left knee injury he sustained against the Washington Football Team in November that required reconstructive surgery.

He’s had about as successful of a rehab and recovery process as anyone could have hoped for, and he’s ready to bounce back and help the Bengals reach the next level in 2021.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is just one of several people who have a large appreciation for Burrow’s perseverance and what he brings to the table.

“He’s just locked in and focused,” Higgins said on “Good Morning Football.” “He’s about 85 percent. This guy is an unbelievable quarterback. Can’t wait to see him come back.”

The Bengals will hope to have Burrow back at full capacity by the start of the season, and based on the progress he’s made to this point, that doesn’t exactly look unlikely.

The Bengals are set to play their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 14 in Raymond James Stadium.

