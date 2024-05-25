Bengals WR Jermaine Burton shares footage from NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been an early fan favorite after the way he has been performing at optional workouts during the absence of WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burton was invited to the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere and posted a hype video that was recorded at the event.

After being chosen with the 80th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, Burton has been working hard to prove he deserves a spot in what has been a crowded wide receiver room in the past.

Watch the hype video here that Burton posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the event:

