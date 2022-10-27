Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury, may land on IR

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may be headed to injured reserve.

Chase is dealing with a hip injury, and is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chase met with a hip specialist on Wednesday, and is working on a recovery plan.

Chase has been dealing with hip soreness in recent days, and had not practiced all week. It’s unclear how he hurt his hip specifically, though he’s not expected to play on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

If Chase lands on injured reserve, he will be out for at least four weeks — meaning he couldn’t return until their Nov. 27 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The 22-year-old had 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions in Sunday’s 35-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons, which marked his second-straight game with at least 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Chase has 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions through seven games for the Bengals. He had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as a rookie.

The Bengals are currently 4-3 on the season and have won four of their last five games. They are listed as 3-point favorites on BetMGM against the Browns, who have lost four straight.