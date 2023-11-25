Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase fires warning shot at Steelers defense

Ja’Marr Chase won’t be catching passes from Joe Burrow, instead rookie Jake Browning — for the first time in his career — but that hasn’t stopped him from talkin’ his talk.

Chase hears all the doubters since Burrow went down for the season last week and is eager to prove he can still be the same threat he was with his former college QB.

“We’ll show y’all this week,” Chase told Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “Wait for the show.”

As usual, rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. remains unfazed. “These are situations I’ve always dreamed of, I watched as a kid — DBs have a one-on-one matchup with their top guys,” Porter said of defending Ja’Marr Chase. “Now it’s my turn to get that chance and see if I can take him.

“I feel like he’s an overall athlete, a good player. He’s been doing it in the league for a long time, so I’m excited for this matchup. I feel like I’m prepared for it, so let’s do it.”

Chase was sidelined with a hip injury in Cincinnati’s last matchup with the Steelers. Overall, he’s logged 233 yards and three touchdowns in three games versus the Steelers.

Chase talks the talk, but can he walk the walk versus Porter and the Steelers defense? We’ll find out in less than 24 hours.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire