Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase goes viral for huge lift

Chris Roling
·1 min read

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase broke up a pretty routine Friday news cycle by showing off his strength in the weight room.

In a video circulated by the NFL, the viral footage shows Chase almost casually stepping up to a lifting platform and tossing around 315 pounds.

Technically speaking, Chase was hitting power cleans and did three reps over the course of the set. But it is still an impressive feat, especially when fans don’t always think about how strong wideouts might be.

Chase’s trainer echoed these thoughts by noting that he doesn’t see many wideouts who can rep that much weight three times:

