Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase stars in funny nationwide NFL campaign

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is part of a new NFL promotion titled “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” alongside some of the biggest names in the NFL such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Justin Fields.

The campaign features comedian Keegan-Michael Key at the center, with the NFL including this in the press release:

“Our goal was to make this campaign tongue-in-cheek, humorous and clever in the way we tapped into popular memes and cultural conversations about the league and its incredible real-life storylines that are better than anything you could make up,” said TIM ELLIS, Chief Marketing Officer at the NFL. “We really wanted to have fun with this and not take ourselves too seriously. We hope fans get a kick out of the campaign and are sitting on the edge of their seats to see what spectacles unfold this season.”

The plan mentions 16 pieces of content related to the campaign throughout the year, so Bengals fans will want to keep an eye out all season to see if No. 1 pops up.

And if nothing else, it’s yet again another sign for fans that the team is a hot national commodity that will be included in promo pieces like this.

The first clip is live:

