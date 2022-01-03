Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase goes off for 266 yards, 3 TDs vs. Chiefs

It was an afternoon to remember for Cincinnati Bengals fans, as a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs gave them their AFC North for the first time since 2015.

It was also another legendary performance from rookie superstar Ja’Marr Chase, who racked up 266 yards on 11 receptions, with three touchdowns.

Here are all three of Chase’s scores from Sunday:

.@Real10jayy__ is good at football. Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/HipRliysTp — z – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

WHAT A HALF FOR @Real10jayy__! Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/Sag0Q8pVKz — z – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/782L2cm6sa — z – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

