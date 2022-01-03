Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase goes off for 266 yards, 3 TDs vs. Chiefs

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
It was an afternoon to remember for Cincinnati Bengals fans, as a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs gave them their AFC North for the first time since 2015.

It was also another legendary performance from rookie superstar Ja’Marr Chase, who racked up 266 yards on 11 receptions, with three touchdowns.

Here are all three of Chase’s scores from Sunday:

1

1

