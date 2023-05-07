Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase pops up in new offseason training footage

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has gone viral recently for some of his stunning-looking offseason workouts.

In one clip, Chase was whipping around 315 pounds in a display of strength and explosiveness one doesn’t usually see from an NFL wide receiver.

In another, he was working with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, helping the eighth overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft with route-running.

Now we have a little more footage of Chase’s intensive offseason workouts with Tim Reiley training (kollective.inc), which includes more looks at those impressive lifts and some of the conditioning work he’s been doing.

Chase himself also provided a snapshot of the workouts from Austin, Texas.

Here’s a look at a couple of the posts that provides fans with an update on Chase’s offseason training:

Chase also popped up on social media recently during a trip with Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

10 best remaining free agents the Bengals should target after NFL draft Do Bengals play in NFL's toughest division in 2023? Bengals appear twice in list of top 10 2023 NFL season games

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire