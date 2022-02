Associated Press

After missing out on the U.S. figure skating team four years ago in Pyeongchang, Kaitlin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker made a brutally difficult but carefully crafted decision that they hoped would land them in the Beijing Olympics. The American ice dancers broke with their longtime coaches, led by the respected choreographer Pasquale Camerlengo, and moved their training base to Canada. There, they began to work under the exacting eye of two-time Olympians Marie-France Dubreuil and her husband, Patrice Lauzon, at the renowned Ice Academy of Montreal.