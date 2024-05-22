Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas throws out a reminder ahead of Year 2

With so much hype around incoming rookie Jermaine Burton, it’s a little easy to forget about Cincinnati Bengals sophomore wideouts.

Charlie Jones, for example, flashed as a returner and has the upside of playing a role in the base offense.

And then there’s Andrei Iosivas.

When the Bengals drafted Iosivas, it was easy to see that he hit the profile of a possible long-term Tee Higgins replacement.

Iosivas himself recently took the time to drop a comment on social media over one of his recent highlights, too.

It’s a small-yet-important reminder that the Bengals drafted to players last year who can contribute. And if the second-year leap is there, combined with some possible injuries over the course of a 17-game season, Iosivas could certainly have an impact.

Youll be seeing me i promise https://t.co/Vmr0DzSbCf — Andrei Iosivas (@AndreiIosivas) May 20, 2024

