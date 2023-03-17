Bengals working to sign Nick Scott, will also host Taylor Rapp on a visit

Nick Scott went on his first free-agent visit Thursday, meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. That visit must have gone well because the Bengals are working toward a deal, according to PFF’s Brad Spielberger.

Aaron Wilson confirmed the news and added that “the Rams also hope to retain Scott,” so a deal isn’t done yet.

Scott played 16 games for the Rams last season, his first as a full-time starter. His partner at safety, Taylor Rapp, is also a free agent. And even with the Bengals working toward signing Scott, they remain interested in Rapp.

According to Field Yates, Rapp will visit the Bengals next after meeting with the Patriots on Thursday.

The Bengals and former Rams safety Nick Scott are working towards a deal following his visit. Not finalized, but progress being made, per sources. Scott was a full-time starter in 2022 and earned a 77.0 run defense grade. Important potential addition after losing both safeties — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 17, 2023

The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties in free agency already after Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates signed elsewhere, so they could be looking to replace that pair of teammates with another familiar tandem: Scott and Rapp.

Source: S Taylor Rapp is off to visit the Bengals after visiting the Patriots today. Cincinnati has lost both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in free agency this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2023

