Bengals working to sign Nick Scott, will also host Taylor Rapp on a visit

Cameron DaSilva
Nick Scott went on his first free-agent visit Thursday, meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. That visit must have gone well because the Bengals are working toward a deal, according to PFF’s Brad Spielberger.

Aaron Wilson confirmed the news and added that “the Rams also hope to retain Scott,” so a deal isn’t done yet.

Scott played 16 games for the Rams last season, his first as a full-time starter. His partner at safety, Taylor Rapp, is also a free agent. And even with the Bengals working toward signing Scott, they remain interested in Rapp.

According to Field Yates, Rapp will visit the Bengals next after meeting with the Patriots on Thursday.

The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties in free agency already after Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates signed elsewhere, so they could be looking to replace that pair of teammates with another familiar tandem: Scott and Rapp.

