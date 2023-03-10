Bengals won’t tender RFA TE Mitchell Wilcox

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a decision on one part of the complicated tight end puzzle this offseason.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bengals won’t extend a tender to restricted free agent Mitchell Wilcox.

That’s a mild surprise, as Wilcox is a former undrafted free agent who carved out a very nice role for himself as a reserve over a few years in Cincinnati.

This doesn’t mean Wilcox can’t come back. Fellow unrestricted free agent Joe Bachie just got a one-year deal instead of a tender. Wilcox could do the same after testing free agency, potentially to see if he can serve in a bigger role elsewhere.

Wilcox, Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample are all free agents this offseason, hence the team often projected to sign outside free agents or make notable draft picks at the position.

