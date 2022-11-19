Bengals won’t reveal who will punt vs. Steelers in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t reveal who will actually punt in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a miserable start for the punting unit this season before the bye, it seemed obvious the coaching staff would swap out veteran Kevin Huber in favor of Drue Chrisman.

Comments from the coaching staff seemed to confirm it. Both guys then spent the run to Week 11 alternating work with the first team in practice.

But just before the game this weekend, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t confirm who will actually get the start — and they haven’t told Huber or Chrisman, either.

Chrisman, at least, isn’t letting it bother him.

“I’ve been punting every other day. So if your number is called on Sunday, it’s not a big change in the body,” Chrisman said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It’s really like any other week. If somebody lands on his ankle wrong, all of a sudden you have to be ready to go on Sunday.”

Huber talked this week about his struggles and that he understands the situation. Meanwhile, Chrisman has remained steady with the theme that he always preps to be the starter, anyway.

No matter what the Bengals do, they won’t have a strong second-half surge without the special teams being able to better create advantageous field-flipping scenarios.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire