The Bengals are getting thin at cornerback.

Head coach Zac Taylor said at Friday’s press conference that Mike Hilton has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Hilton has been out of practice all week with a finger injury.

The Bengals are also without Chidobe Awuzie after he injured his ACL in last Monday’s loss to the Browns. Tre Flowers has also been out of practice this week with a hamstring injury.

Eli Apple has returned to practice after missing the Browns game with a hamstring injury. Cam Taylor-Britt and Jalen Davis are the other corners on the 53-man roster and Dax Hill could move over from safety after doing so against Cleveland.

Bengals won’t have Mike Hilton on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk