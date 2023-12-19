Bengals won’t face Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick, yet will see QB Mason Rudolph

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t see star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick when they line up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

Those Steelers ruled Fitzpatrick out of next Saturday’s game early this week due to a knee injury suffered during a loss last week.

At the other safety spot, Damontae Kazee has been suspended by the NFL for repeated violations of safety policies regarding illegal hits.

As if that weren’t enough, the Steelers have revealed that they will bench Mitch Trubisky in favor of Mason Rudolph, starting next weekend against the Bengals.

That’s the second third-stringer in a row the Bengals will play. Rudolph actually won his first career victory against the Bengals a handful of years ago, but he’s attempted just three passes this season after zero last year.

The Bengals haven’t been without losses either — highlighted by star defensive lineman DJ Reader being lost for the year and Ja’Marr Chase battling a new shoulder injury.

But with the Steelers losers of three in a row and in disarray, this sets the Bengals up nicely to have a good chance at a fourth straight win while remaining in the playoff hunt.

