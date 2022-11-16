Bengals won’t encounter Steelers DB William Jackson in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t get a shot at former first-round pick William Jackson when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Jackson, Cincinnati’s 24th overall pick in 2016, demanded a trade out of Washington before the deadline and got his wish, getting shipped to Pittsburgh.

Not long after, the Steelers wound up placing Jackson on injured reserve due to a back issue.

For Bengals fans (and former cornerback Adam Jones), that’s something of a disappointment given the way Jackson’s tenure with the Bengals ended on such a sour note.

It’s also an interesting addition to the fact the Bengals might not encounter star Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick when the two AFC North rivals get together this weekend.

