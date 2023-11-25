Bengals won’t alter game plan or calls much with Jake Browning at QB

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t sound like a team about to change the game plan much after the loss of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Chatter from the organization this week, including head coach Zac Taylor and new starter Jake Browning, has indicated as much.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano followed that up late this week with this bit of commentary about the expected approach:

Still, the Cincinnati coaching staff believes Browning, who has been with the team since 2021, can operate all facets of the offense and that it won’t have to alter its game planning or playcalling with Browning in the game.

Sticking with the installed plan despite the quarterback change makes the most sense. Browning has been absorbing that same approach all along and it will help keep some consistency for the rest of the non-quarterback positions.

Of course, the offense will take a dip in production anyway because Browning isn’t Burrow — few are. The offense will also be without Tee Higgins.

Despite that negative slant, Browning will at least have Burrow on the sidelines helping him out against the Steelers.

