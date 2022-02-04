Bengals won’t be afraid to go after Jalen Ramsey in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is a matchup fans have been salivating over ever since the two teams were set to meet in Super Bowl LVI. But interestingly enough, the Bengals don’t think that will be an exclusive matchup.

Speaking to the media this week, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said he doesn’t expect Ramsey to shadow Chase or any other Bengals receiver, for that matter.

“He has traveled with a guy,” Boyd said, via the team’s website. “He has played both left and right corner. He even has clips of when he was in the slot. He’s a guy that can play it all but we’re not anticipating guys singling out other guys playing them one-on-one. We don’t care what’s going to happen, how you are going to play us. We’re going to continue to play our game. We’re not going to not throw [Chase] the ball because Ramsey is on him. However they decide to play, they’re going to have to match us.”

The Bengals haven’t shied away from this kind of competition, especially with their top receiver in Chase, so why start now? And if Ramsey ends up covering Boyd or Tee Higgins, it could leave Chase against Darious Williams. Not that Williams is a slouch, but he’s obviously not Ramsey.

The Bengals just need to be smart with their matchups and let Joe Burrow take what the defenses gives him, which he’s excelled at all season. And on occasion, go after Ramsey. Let him know you’re not afraid to target him. It’s like the great Ric Flair always says, “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”

This matchup between the Bengals wide receivers and the Rams secondary is going to be so fascinating to watch unfold. How Zac Taylor utilizes his receivers will go a long way towards determining whether or not the Bengals leave Los Angeles with the Lombardi Trophy or not.

