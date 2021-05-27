Bengals won Joe Bachie on waivers despite claims from Saints, Broncos

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals made a splash of a headline for late May this week by claiming former New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Joe Bachie off waivers.

And it turns out the Bengals weren’t the only team interested in claiming the former Michigan State star.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints and Denver Broncos also put in waiver claims. Cincinnati was higher in the order though, so they were awarded his rights.

And it’s not hard to see why multiple teams participated in the Bachie sweepstakes. He unexpectedly fell out of the draft despite some starter-worthy traits and now has a year of pro experience under his belt.

That’s not to suggest Bachie will emerge as a potential starter for the Bengals by any stretch. But he’s the sort of low-risk, high-upside move a rebuilding team like Cincinnati should always be looking to make at any point of the year.

