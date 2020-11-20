Bengals without three assistant coaches this week

The Bengals had four assistant coaches miss last week’s game. The team announced Friday it will have three out this week.

Receivers coach Bob Bicknell, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson and secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston will not attend the Bengals’ game at Washington on Sunday for COVID-19-related reasons.

Assistant receivers coach Troy Walters will assume Bicknell’s responsibilities for the game; defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will assume Jackson’s; and defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs will take over for Livingston.

Bicknell, Jackson, senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner and linebackers coach Al Golden missed last week’s game.

It’s unclear whether the assistant coaches tested positive or were in close proximity to someone who did, but obviously Bicknell and Jackson are missing a second consecutive week.

