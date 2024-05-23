Bengals win Super Bowl in one notable 2024 week-by-week projection

The Cincinnati Bengals generally tally double-digit wins in 2024 season projections.

But those projections that actually loop in postseason predictions tend to lean toward other teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, as eventual champions.

One notable outlier? Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network projected the entire season and playoffs and came up with the Bengals winning 12 games — and hoisting a Lombardi Trophy:

It’s Joe Burrow’s time. In early May, we looked at each team’s roster weaknesses after free agency and the draft. We struggled to find any Achilles heels on the Bengals, who addressed their needs on the offensive and defensive lines. Cincinnati is just loaded. And with Burrow back under center and motivated after a lost season, the Bengals win three road playoff games and top the Lions in Super Bowl 59.

Those projections have the Bengals not winning the AFC North and settling for the fifth seed before besting the Jaguars, then upsetting the Chiefs and the Ravens before beating the Lions in the Super Bowl.

The usual disclaimers apply — much has to go right for this sort of projection to come true. But with most early predictions considering the Bengals contenders and picking up 10-plus wins, anything is possible once the playoffs start.

