Bengals’ win costs Atlanta chance to host AFC Championship game

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, eliminating the chance for a neutral-site AFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Buffalo – and a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta – both have been eliminated. AFC Championship Game: Bengals at Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023

When the Bengals and Bills faced off in Week 17, an injury to safety Damar Hamlin forced the NFL to cancel the game. As a solution, the league determined that if the Bills and Chiefs were to meet in the AFC Championship game, it would be played in Atlanta.

Unfortunately, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and former Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst led Cincinnati to an upset win over Buffalo, ending the chance for playoff football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Now if fans in Atlanta want to see playoff football, they will have to wait until next year at the earliest.

Related

Falcons Highlights: Top 10 plays from the 2022 season Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn interviews for Colts' HC opening 10 quarterback prospects to watch in the 2023 NFL draft What would the Falcons have to give up for QB Lamar Jackson? 2023 NFL mock draft: Falcons land SMU WR Rashee Rice

List

Falcons draft Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson in new 7-round mock

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire