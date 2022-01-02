Bengals win AFC North, Browns still have slight playoff hopes

The Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC North champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The Bengals came back from being down 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14 to win 34-31. Cincinnati benefited from some iffy calls by the officials but was able to milk the clock with a 15 play, 79-yard drive that chewed the last six minutes of the game

With the win and the AFC North title, the Bengals make it very difficult for the Cleveland Browns to make the playoffs. At the end of the 1 PM set of games, the team’s hopes are slim but possible.

The Browns must win both of their games starting with Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That game may not matter if the Denver Broncos are not able to beat the San Diego Chargers during the 4 PM window of Week 17.

If the Broncos win this week and Cleveland wins both of their games, the Browns still need Denver to win again in Week 18, Miami to lose to New England and the Chargers to beat Las Vegas in the finale.

The odds of everything going Cleveland’s way are very small at this point.

It will be interesting if the Browns hold out injured players like Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt and Myles Garrett on Monday if they are eliminated before the game starts.