Bengals wide receivers ranked best in NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers are talked about in conversations about which team has the best in the league.

Mike Clay of ESPN ranked the receiver units around the league and the Bengals got the number one spot with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, along with draft picks Charlie Jones and Andre Iosivas.

Jones out of Purdue is 5’11” and 175 pounds and had 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last season with the Boilermakers.

Iosivas, one of the Bengals sixth-round picks, is 6’0”, 200 pounds and caught 66 passes for 943 yards and seven touchdowns in his last season with Princeton.

These two only add on to what was already one of the best receiving units with the Bengals.

Cincinnati now has some decent depth to go along with some of the best talent in the NFL, and a possible replacement for Tyler Boyd, if he doesn’t stick around, since he’s in the last season of his contract.

2023 NFL Wide Receiver Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. The Bengals top the chart and the Titans still have work to do. pic.twitter.com/jzBTwQHjFe — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 8, 2023

