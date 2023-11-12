Bengals were unwilling to talk Tee Higgins trade with Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals shot down the Carolina Panthers about a Tee Higgins trade at the NFL trade deadline.

So says a new writeup from David Newton of ESPN, who noted Higgins was one of two star wideouts the struggling Panthers attempted to go get:

The Panthers understand that. They went after the Bengals’ Higgins and elite receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline, according to an NFL front office source with knowledge of discussions, but neither team was willing to deal.

Higgins has never been a real trade option for other teams, which a report on deadline day confirmed yet again.

While he’s playing on the final year of his rookie deal, the Bengals have never been truly open to moving Higgins and the plan remains to attempt to keep him long term alongside Ja’Marr Chase for Joe Burrow.

We’ll see if that happens. For now, Higgins is out in Week 10 with a hamstring injury, yet another detour on his struggle-filled contract season that also includes a fractured rib. The Panthers, perhaps, will get a shot at Higgins on the open market next summer.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire