Bengals were seconds from a Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl-winning TD

Chris Roling
·2 min read
Bengals were seconds from a Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase Super Bowl-winning TD
It would appear the Cincinnati Bengals were about one second removed from a potential Super Bowl triumph.

Days after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, fans know all too well about the final sequence. There was the odd third-and-one call with Samaje Perine, not Joe Mixon.

And then there was fourth down Burrow under pressure, scrambling for his life and nearly getting a pass away that might’ve moved the sticks.

And it turns out Ja’Marr Chase was wide open down the field for a touchdown after getting past Jalen Ramsey.

A look at the play and screenshots:

That’s a literal second longer, if that, the Bengals line needed to hold up so Burrow could get stand in there and send it downfield for what might’ve been the game-winner.

There are many, many things that could have gone better for the Bengals so they don’t need to convert anything here, but it just goes to show how fine the line can be between victory and defeat and the amount of luck that plays into it, too.

It also reinforces the idea the offensive line needs to be the focus this offseason.

