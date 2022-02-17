Bengals were seconds from a Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase Super Bowl-winning TD

It would appear the Cincinnati Bengals were about one second removed from a potential Super Bowl triumph.

Days after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, fans know all too well about the final sequence. There was the odd third-and-one call with Samaje Perine, not Joe Mixon.

And then there was fourth down Burrow under pressure, scrambling for his life and nearly getting a pass away that might’ve moved the sticks.

And it turns out Ja’Marr Chase was wide open down the field for a touchdown after getting past Jalen Ramsey.

A look at the play and screenshots:

And yet he should have had 107 catches for about 1,890 and another TD. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/9DT5Maa4nT https://t.co/QDNoqyvdGH — Derek Kopp (@DerekKoppTV) February 16, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase already was behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender. If Burrow had a sliver more time … pic.twitter.com/uQfgqZ88P4 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 14, 2022

FINAL: Rams 23, Bengals 20 On 4th-and-1 from the Rams 49-yard line, Aaron Donald pressures Joe Burrow just 2.20 seconds after the ball is snapped – forcing an incomplete pass.#SBLVI | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/BbEiwcsObv — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 14, 2022

That’s a literal second longer, if that, the Bengals line needed to hold up so Burrow could get stand in there and send it downfield for what might’ve been the game-winner.

There are many, many things that could have gone better for the Bengals so they don’t need to convert anything here, but it just goes to show how fine the line can be between victory and defeat and the amount of luck that plays into it, too.

It also reinforces the idea the offensive line needs to be the focus this offseason.

