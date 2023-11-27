Bengals were present at Michigan-Ohio State game Saturday

In the college football world, it was rivalry weekend for much of the country, and the Cincinnati Bengals were present at what was the biggest game that has taken place this season to this point.

The Bengals had a scout at the Ohio State-Michigan game in which the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the third straight season, this time by a score of 30-24. They were one of 13 teams in attendance for the game which featured the No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in the nation showcasing many very talented players that will be available in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The best prospect of them all, Marvin Harrison Jr., will very likely not be available when Cincinnati’s first pick comes around, but that doesn’t leave a shortage of names that would be possible choices for them when it’s on the clock.

Ohio State defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson, along with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and running back Blake Corum have all been projected in the early rounds. While some of those names are unlikely given the talent the Bengals have locked up on the roster right now, there was a lot to look at for the upcoming draft.

13 NFL teams in attendance for the Ohio State-Michigan game – ARZ, CIN, DET, GB, IND, JAX, LVR, PHI, NE, NYG, SEA, SF, TB Teams with multiple reps present: 49ers, Bucs, Giants, Lions, Packers, Seahawks — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 25, 2023

