Bengals’ Week 14 game vs. 49ers flexed to later kickoff

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t getting a shift to primetime to end the season (at least not yet).

But they are getting flexed.

Tuesday, the team announced that its Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers has been flexed to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. It was originally slated for the standard 1 p.m. start.

While the NFL’s goal is to get more views on a strong matchup between playoff contenders, it actually might hurt the Bengals a little bit because all but three of their games this season were 1 p.m. starts. The 49ers have to travel all the way to Paul Brown Stadium for what was an uncomfortable early start — now that’s later in the day.

Either way, the Bengals getting some attention in this area is a good thing and there’s still a chance one of their final three games (Baltimore, Kansas City, Cleveland) gets moved, too.

💪 FLEX ON 'EM 💪 Our 12/12 game against San Francisco has been FLEXED to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. 💪 💪: https://t.co/gwxkeKVzLB pic.twitter.com/zaMTzjot6H — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 30, 2021

