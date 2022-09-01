Bengals to watch on revamped O-line in Week 1 vs. Steelers Baldy's Breakdowns
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger takes a deep look into the new faces on the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line and what that means for quarterback Joe Burrow.
Nine players and one coach were added to the historic list by the team on Thursday.
Larry Legend robbed OG IT to help the Celtics beat the Pistons in this classic sequence from Boston history.
After getting the roster down to 53 players, Atlanta has made several moves for injured players on Thursday. The Falcons announced linebacker Deion Jones, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, tight end John FitzPatrick, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver have all been placed on injured reserve. All five players will be eligible to return [more]
The Toronto Raptors announced on Wednesday that they have signed 2017 fourth-overall pick Josh Jackson.
Teams really wanted the former Jets H-back
Ron Rivera took time on Thursday to discuss why he chose to bring linebacker Jon Bostic back to Washington.
Calvin Ridley, Mariah Carey, Brad Guzan and more have had their homes targeted by a local gang, according to an indictment filed last week.
While chief football strategy officer Tony Khan didn't mention Urban Meyer by name to Yahoo Sports, it's easy to read the subtext as he praised Doug Pederson and the tenor he's set so far.
The Eagles praised receiver Jalen Reagor on Tuesday, after he made the 53-man roster. The next day, they buried his Philadelphia career. Come Thursday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have much to say about the 21st pick in the 2020 draft. “We do wish him the best,” Sirianni told reporters, when asked why things didn’t [more]
In the end, is it that big of a deal if Mayfield really wants to "f***" the Browns up?
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Bears leaped the Saints for a waiver claim on former Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford:
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]