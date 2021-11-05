Bengals’ waiver wire standing after Browns waive Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cincinnati Bengals have made good use of the NFL’s waiver wire this year and as a result of the 5-3 record, sit in a pretty interesting spot in the official waiver wire order.
In the wake of the Cleveland Browns waiving star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., here’s the official updated waiver wire order, where the Bengals slot 22nd:
Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
New York Giants
Washington Football Team
Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
San Francisco 49ers
Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills
Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
Arizona Cardinals
There’s zero chance the Bengals go after Beckham or would even have a shot at him if they did want him. But it’s important to note regardless because those Browns happen to be Cincinnati’s Week 9 opponent.
It also doesn’t hurt to offer a refresher on the waiver order because the Bengals already got big things from waiver claim Tre Flowers this season and just claimed another player on waivers with Vernon Hargreaves III.
As for Beckham, we won’t know which team claims him until next Monday.
