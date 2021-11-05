Bengals’ waiver wire standing after Browns waive Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made good use of the NFL’s waiver wire this year and as a result of the 5-3 record, sit in a pretty interesting spot in the official waiver wire order.

In the wake of the Cleveland Browns waiving star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., here’s the official updated waiver wire order, where the Bengals slot 22nd:

Detroit Lions Miami Dolphins Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets New York Giants Washington Football Team Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns Kansas City Chiefs Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Rams Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals

There’s zero chance the Bengals go after Beckham or would even have a shot at him if they did want him. But it’s important to note regardless because those Browns happen to be Cincinnati’s Week 9 opponent.

It also doesn’t hurt to offer a refresher on the waiver order because the Bengals already got big things from waiver claim Tre Flowers this season and just claimed another player on waivers with Vernon Hargreaves III.

As for Beckham, we won’t know which team claims him until next Monday.

List

