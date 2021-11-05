  • Oops!
Bengals’ waiver wire standing after Browns waive Odell Beckham Jr.

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals have made good use of the NFL’s waiver wire this year and as a result of the 5-3 record, sit in a pretty interesting spot in the official waiver wire order.

In the wake of the Cleveland Browns waiving star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., here’s the official updated waiver wire order, where the Bengals slot 22nd:

  1. Detroit Lions

  2. Miami Dolphins

  3. Houston Texans

  4. Jacksonville Jaguars

  5. New York Jets

  6. New York Giants

  7. Washington Football Team

  8. Philadelphia Eagles

  9. Seattle Seahawks

  10. Chicago Bears

  11. Atlanta Falcons

  12. San Francisco 49ers

  13. Minnesota Vikings

  14. Indianapolis Colts

  15. New England Patriots

  16. Denver Broncos

  17. Cleveland Browns

  18. Kansas City Chiefs

  19. Carolina Panthers

  20. Los Angeles Chargers

  21. Pittsburgh Steelers

  22. Cincinnati Bengals

  23. New Orleans Saints

  24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Las Vegas Raiders

  27. Dallas Cowboys

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. Baltimore Ravens

  30. Los Angeles Rams

  31. Tennessee Titans

  32. Arizona Cardinals

There’s zero chance the Bengals go after Beckham or would even have a shot at him if they did want him. But it’s important to note regardless because those Browns happen to be Cincinnati’s Week 9 opponent.

It also doesn’t hurt to offer a refresher on the waiver order because the Bengals already got big things from waiver claim Tre Flowers this season and just claimed another player on waivers with Vernon Hargreaves III.

As for Beckham, we won’t know which team claims him until next Monday.

