By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87.

Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr.

Daramy-Swargy and Jones were signed as undrafted free agents in May. Williams arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

All teams must be at 85 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 16. One week later, rosters are required to shrink to 80. The following Tuesday, rosters go to 53 — and stay there all season long.

Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk