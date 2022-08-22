The Bengals have started their second round of cuts.

The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster.

With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They and the other 31 teams in the league need to be down to 80 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Heiligh and Sorenson both signed with the Bengals as undrafted free agents earlier this year. Washington initially signed with the team in 2020 and spent the last two years on the practice squad in Cincinnati.

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk