Takk McKinley‘s time in Cincinnati didn’t last long.

McKinley, the former Falcons first-round draft pick who was waived by Atlanta last week and claimed by Cincinnati, has now been waived again with a failed physical designation.

It was not immediately clear what the reason was for McKinley failing his physical, but he’ll now go back on waivers. The 49ers, Browns and Raiders all put in claims for McKinley last week, so one of them may decide to claim him if they think he’ll recover from the issue that led to his failed physical in Cincinnati.

McKinley is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, so any team claiming him would be doing so either as a short-term rental, or with the idea that they’ll sign him to a contract extension after the season.

Bengals waive Takk McKinley with failed physical originally appeared on Pro Football Talk