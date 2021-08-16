The Bengals reduced their roster to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Cincinnati announced Monday morning that receiver Reece Horn, receiver Riley Lees, and tight end Pro Wells have all been waived.

Lees and Wells both signed with the team as college free agents following this year’s draft. Horn previously spent time with the Titans and Dolphins in the NFL, but has also played in Europe, the AAF, and the XFL.

Lees was on the field for 18 offensive snaps and Horn played 18 snaps and a special team snap. Neither player received a target. Wells did not play in the contest.

Bengals waive Reece Horn, Riley Lees, Pro Wells originally appeared on Pro Football Talk