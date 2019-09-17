Bengals waive Pharoh Cooper, promote Keaton Sutherland

The Bengals announced they waived receiver Pharoh Cooper on Tuesday. They promoted offensive guard Keaton Sutherland from the practice squad to fill his roster spot.

Cooper, a fourth-year player, played in one game for the Bengals after they claimed him off waivers from the Cardinals on Sept. 1. He had no stats for Cincinnati.

Cooper earned Pro Bowl honors as a returner in 2017 after averaging 27.4 on 34 kickoff returns with one touchdown.

Sutherland, a rookie out of Texas A&M, originally signed as a college free agent in May. He played in all four preseason games for Cincinnati, with a start at center in the exhibition finale.

In college, Sutherland appeared in 44 games with 33 starts over four seasons, seeing action at both tackle and guard.

The Bengals also announced the signing of offensive tackle Dino Boyd to take Sutherland’s spot on the practice squad.