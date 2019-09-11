Bengals waive Jeff Driskel from IR

The Bengals waived quarterback Jeff Driskel from their injured reserve list with an injury settlement, the team announced Wednesday.

Driskel, a fourth-year player, joined the Bengals on waivers from the 49ers in 2016. He played nine career games for Cincinnati, including five starts last season after Andy Dalton went on injured reserve.

The Bengals placed Driskell on injured reserve Aug. 31 after he injured his hamstring.

He completed 105 of 176 passes for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions last season.