Bengals waive/injured Donnie Lewis to reach 80-player limit

The Bengals announced they waived cornerback Donnie Lewis on Monday. Lewis, who has a hamstring injury, received an injury designation.

If Lewis clears waivers, he will revert to the Bengals’ injured reserve list.

Lewis, a first-year player out of Tulane, joined the Bengals last season. He spent the last seven games on the practice squad.

Lewis did not see game action.

Cincinnati’s roster now stands at 80 players.

