Bengals waive former third-round pick Jordan Willis, sign LaRoy Reynolds

The makeover continues in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are waiving defensive end Jordan Willis, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

The team made him a third-round choice in 2017 after he stood out at the Senior Bowl and ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

He played all 32 games with two starts in his first two seasons but was inactive for Sunday’s season opener.

Willis finished his time in Cincinnati with 45 tackles and two sacks.

The Bengals are expected to sign veteran linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to take his roster spot, according to Pelissero.

Reynolds, 28, has played 84 games with seven starts since 2013. He has played for the Jaguars, Bears, Falcons and Eagles.

He appeared in all 16 games for Philadelphia last season.