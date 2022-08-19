Bengals waive former Buffs LB Carson Wells

The Colorado Buffaloes saw a few players earn undrafted free agent deals this offseason.

Nate Landman signed with the Atlanta Falcons and has been impressive during training camp. Carson Wells then earned a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, unfortunately, Wells has been waived by the Bengals as they try to cut down their roster with the regular season a few weeks away.

Wells saw limited action in the Bengals’ preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, playing just 18 snaps and registering one tackle, but there just simply wasn’t any room for him on the roster.

After all, the Bengals won the AFC and lost in Super Bowl 56 to the Los Angeles Rams and added talent this offseason, so Wells always had an uphill battle at earning a roster spot.

Wells earned a lot of pre-draft hype and still failed to hear his name called on draft night.

Now, he will hope for another opportunity with an NFL team, and a spot on a practice squad seems likely at this point.

We will continue to monitor Wells’ NFL journey, and hopefully, he can find another team willing to give him a chance.

