Bengals vs. Washington Preseason Week 2 recap: Everything we know

The Cincinnati Bengals visited the Washington Football Team in the second week for the preseason and lost, 17-13.

Not that the scoreboard mattered much in the exhibition. More important were the finer details, like performances by players on the roster bubble and notable positional battles like along the offensive line.

Here’s a look at some of the must-know notes coming out of the game.

Bengals' Top Performers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

QB Brandon Allen: 8/17, 70 yards, RB Chris Evans: 9 carries, 35 yards, 3.9 average RB Jacques Patrick: 6 carries, 42 yards, 7.0 average Trenton Irwin: 2 catches, 24 yards Sam Hubbard: 1 sack, 2 QB hits Akeem Davis-Gaither: 5 tackles Brandon Wilson: 6 tackles

Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the sidelines before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rookie DE Cam Sample left with a shoulder injury and was declared out.

Important game notes

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

-- Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo were the starters at guard for the first-team offense. That's probably the first-team look for Week 1 of the regular season too unless Mike Jordan blows away onlookers between now and then. -- Linebackers took some heat early for a blown coverage. That's going to happen with a guy as young as Logan Wilson getting the communications headset. -- Spain and Riley Reiff derailed an early drive with penalties, which isn't encouraging, to say the least. -- Ja'Marr Chase dropped three passes early. Not the end of the world, but not a hot start for the fifth-overall pick either. Those have been something of an issue at times in camp, too. -- Chidboe Awuzie had some solid coverage in the endzone early. He's had a stellar camp and should be a superb No. 2 corner. -- Undrafted edge rusher Darius Hodge continued his hot streak early Friday night, which would seem to hint he's headed for the final roster. -- Bengals spent most of the night playing how they practiced -- with a superb, pressure-filled defense but minimal good on offense. It's only the second preseason game, but something to keep in mind.

What's next?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Bengals get more than a week off and won't play the third preseason game until Saturday, August 29. They'll stay home and host the Miami Dolphins. No word on whether Joe Burrow will actually suit up for that, but it's a key game regardless before the team trims the roster to 53 players.

