Bengals vs. Titans game recap: Everything we know from playoff matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals will play in the AFC title game for the first time since 1988 after Saturday’s 19-16 win in Tennessee against the Titans.

In a game that was as chippy, competitive and scrappy as advertised, the Bengals again impressed in front of a national audience as Joe Burrow managed a solid game and key defenders made huge turnovers.

Before we start thinking about what really comes next for these Bengals, here’s a look at everything we know.

Final score: 19-16

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Keys to the game

Syndication: The Tennessean

Trenches: The Bengals o-line got walked over for most of the day. But low key, the Cincinnati defensive line was looking really good against the Tennessee front, too. Minus one big Derrick Henry run, the unit was stout and getting plenty of pressure on the quarterback…Turnovers: It’s only fitting the game started on a Jessie Bates interception that the Bengals got points off of. Mike Hilton picked Ryan Tannehill in the second quarter with his team up 10 points, too. Then Logan Wilson picked the tipped pass late that won the game…QB: What else is there to say? Burrow had his problems, but he wasn’t turning the ball over nearly as badly as Tannehill.

It was over when...

Syndication: The Tennessean

…Evan McPherson sunk his fourth field goal of the day as time expired, that one from 52 yards out.

Bengals' Top Performers

Syndication: The Tennessean

QB Joe Burrow: 28/37, 348 yards, 1 INT

RB Joe Mixon: 14 rushes, 54 yards, 1 TD

TE C.J. Uzomah: 7 catches, 71 yards

WR Ja’Marr Chase: 5 catches, 109 yards

WR Tee Higgins: 7 catches, 96 yards

LB Logan Wilson: 8 total tackles, 1 INT

Injuries

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Hendrickson left late in the game but quickly returned. Otherwise, a pretty clean game on this front.

Important game notes

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

— Jessie Bates picked off Ryan Tannehill on the first play of the game, again making his case for that big-money extension. He baited the quarterback into the throw, something they were going to be able to do at least once against Tannehill.

Story continues

— First offensive drive for the Bengals was brutal for the offensive line. Still resulted in three points, but a full game of that would equate to a loss.

— Second defensive drive, D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell and Germaine Pratt all made huge plays, shuttering Derrick Henry.

— Second offensive drive, more major OL issues. The right side was merely having major miscommunication issues.

— Bengals defense held Titans to under 50 yards and forced three punts in the opening frame. Given the talents and matchup projections for guys like Reader, it wasn’t totally shocking. The problem was whether the offense would take advantage.

— Titans finally (and predictably) broke through and scored a TD. Failed on a two-point try to keep it 6-6. But it was a good illustration of things to come — the Bengals offense needed to help out its defense in a big way.

— Burrow started heating up right before the half. A little extra time from the OL meant he was picking apart the zone defense. A great example of how better line play might’ve led to a blowout win.

— All things considered, a 9-6 lead at halftime was a win, especially when getting the ball to start the second half.

— And there it went. Huge cutback by Joe Mixon went for six to make it 16-6. That’s a huge deal against a Titans squad built to sit on the lead, not play from behind.

— Bengals found a full-time returner with Chris Evans, who had an excellent game in that role.

— Controversial interception and review by officials led to a touchdown for the Titans. But the bigger story was Zac Taylor and the coaches even putting Samaje Perine on the field in the first place. Big mistake.

— Once again, Bengals defense came up huge with a fourth-down stop with the game tied at 16, putting the pressure on the offense to make the most of a gift.

— The rookie McPherson hit a 52-yarder to end it after a massive interception by Logan Wilson, making 4-of-4 on the day.

What's next?

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Bengals next advance to the AFC title game to play either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills. Neither sports a pass-rush like that of the Titans and they recently defeated the former, but both will be brutal matchups either way. The Bengals are now one game removed from the Super Bowl.

1

1