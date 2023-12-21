Bengals vs. Steelers Week 16 referee revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing on Saturday for the second straight week, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road and the referee for the divisional matchup has been revealed.

Craig Wrolstad will be the head referee for a Bengals game for the first time this season. The last time he worked one was Dec. 24, 2022, when they beat the New England Patriots 22-18 and Joe Burrow completed 40 passes for 375 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Wrolstad and his crew are averaging 10.7 flags thrown per game, including last week when the Buffalo Bills, who are competing for a wild card spot with the Bengals, beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-10 and six penalties were called.

The Bengals are tied for third in the NFL with only 4.9 penalties against them per game and the Steelers are tied for ninth with 5.6 per game.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire