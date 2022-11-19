Bengals vs. Steelers live stream, time, viewing info for Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals hope the second time goes better than the first when they encounter the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Those Bengals are 0-3 in the AFC North in part because of a Week 1 loss to the Steelers that included a game-ruining injury to long-snapper Clark Harris.
Now the Bengals are 5-4 and coming out of a bye, though. Things look much better in most regards after winning three out of four before the break. The Steelers are 3-6 and 2-2 over their last four, the only wins over that stretch against .500 clubs or better.
Here’s a look at the viewing info for Sunday’s game after the release of that very interesting final injury report.
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 20 (4:25 p.m. ET)
TV info: CBS
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)
Location: Acrisure Stadium
Forecast: Cloudy, 29 degrees
Referee: Brad Allen
Opponent Wire site: Steelers Wire
Odds: Bengals -4.5
