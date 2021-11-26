Bengals vs. Steelers injury news on Auden Tate, T.J. Watt and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 12 clash relatively healthy.

Cincinnati spent the holiday week only really missing wideout Auden Tate from practices and that wasn’t unexpected. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, got T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick back in some fashion.

On the final injury report, Cincinnati only listed Auden Tate as doubtful, otherwise everyone else is good to go. Given Tate’s role as the fourth wideout and his absence in recent games, it’s not a major blow for the offensive approach.

As for the Steelers, Haden gets a questionable tag, but it sounds like Watt will be a full-go after limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday:

T.J Watt doesn’t have an injury designation for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. He should be good to go. Joe Haden is questionable; Ebron and Hassenauer are out. pic.twitter.com/H4E0A1B3R6 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 26, 2021

List