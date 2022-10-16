Bengals vs. Saints live stream, time, viewing info for Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals meet old friend Andy Dalton for the third season in a row when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Those Saints will start Andy Dalton in place of Jameis Winston as two teams with 2-3 records look to get things going in the right direction.

But the Bengals aren’t without concerns as they enter hostile territory, either. Jonah Williams has battled a knee issue for about a week and Tee Higgins has been grappling with an ankle issue for twoish weeks and both ended up questionable on the final injury report.

To add to the pre-game intrigue, these are uncommon non-conference opponents, so it’s quite difficult to know what to expect — which can be fun for viewers.

Here’s a look at viewing info for the game.

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Caesars Superdome

Forecast: Cloudy, 70 degrees

Referee: Land Clark

Opponent Wire site: Saints Wire

Odds: Bengals -2.5

