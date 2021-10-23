Bengals vs. Ravens preview: 7 things to know about Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals face their second major AFC North test of the year this weekend thanks to a date against the Baltimore Ravens.

That first test? Cincinnati marched into Pittsburgh on the road and took down the Steelers.

But this is a whole different sort of beast. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are 5-1 despite a major injury bug and even some of the league’s best teams don’t seem to be able to slow them.

Here’s a look at everything to know about the encounter.

Game information

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 24 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 65 degrees

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Opponent Wire site: Ravens Wire

Last meeting: Ravens 38, Bengals 3 (Week 17, 2020)

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

This series didn’t go so well last year for a bad Bengals defense. After letting up a 27-3 loss in Week 5, the Bengals coughed up a 38-3 final to close the season. Lamar Jackson threw three scores and J.K. Dobbins ran for two while Brandon Allen threw for 48 yards on 21 attempts.

Ravens QB: Lamar Jackson

Sep 23, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals fans know the name all too well. He threw for five scores against the Bengals last year and ran for 100 yards, too. This year he looks like his usual self, even with all the injuries around him. He’s completed a career-high 67.5 percent of his attempts with 1,686 yards and nine touchdowns (career-high 8.7 yards per attempt) and he also leads the team in rushing with 392 yards and two scores (6.1 average).

Ravens players to watch

Marquise Hollywood Brown

(Kareem Elgazzar / Cincinnati Enquirer – USA TODAY Network)

WR Marquise Brown: He’s one of Jackson’s favorite targets and has turned 43 targets into 486 yards and five touchdowns, averaging better than 15 yards per catch with 10 plays of 20-plus yards.

TE Mark Andrews: A position that routinely hurts the Bengals is strong again in Baltimore. He’s caught 34 passes for 468 yards and three scores with eight plays of 20-plus yards.

Edge Odafe Oweh: The breakout first-round rookie has three sacks and a ton of pressures to his name already. He’s the usual plug-and-play fix for the Ravens defense.

Injuries to know

Jul 28, 2021; Cincinnati, OH, United States; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) runs drills during training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals don’t have anything major of note on this front except for corner Trae Waynes sitting on IR.

For the Ravens, Latavius Murray and Sammy Watkins are out. The following players are questionable:

OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)

C Bradley Bozeman (back)

CB Tavon Young (knee)

ILB Patrick Queen (thigh)

Keep in mind the Ravens have 19 players on IR already, including major names like Derek Wolfe, Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins and Ronnie Stanley, to name a few.

Key matchup: Bengals D vs. Lamar Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) is able to sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in spite of being blocked by Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Too obvious? Sorry, but this decides the game. Jackson is again playing incredible football. But this time at least, the Bengals bring a very talented, productive defense to the battle. With D.J. Reader in the middle of the line and Trey Hendrickson on the edge, the linebackers have a much better chance of getting cleanly to where they need to be in order to stop big splash plays from Jackson on the ground. An improved secondary could mean limiting big passing plays, too.

Key would is still could, though. A few early plays could dictate this one if Jackson gets going.

Key Storyline: Proving ground

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

That Week 3 win over Pittsburgh looked like a big statement for the Bengals. But as the season has gone on, it looks more like the Steelers just aren’t that good.

The same doesn’t apply to the Ravens. What they’ve been able to do despite injury woes is actually remarkable, mostly because of Jackson. Going into Baltimore and getting a win after those brutal blowouts last year is not something that can be undersold and would announce to the globe this Bengals team is for real.

