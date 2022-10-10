Bengals vs. Ravens highlights Week 5
Watch all of the highlights from the AFC North showdown on 'Sunday Night Football' between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of the highlights from the AFC North showdown on 'Sunday Night Football' between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Tom Brady was the benefactor of a questionable roughing the passer call late in the Buccaneers' victory over the Falcons on Sunday.
If the 2023 NFL draft was held today, the Panthers would have the No. 1 overall pick. So, uh, at least there's that.
The Rams desperately need a game to bolster their confidence and get them back on track. The Carolina Panthers could provide that on Sunday.
After failing to land Deshaun Watson in the offseason, the Carolina Panthers had a choice of whether to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield in an effort to upgrade at quarterback. Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Emmanuel Moseley intercepted Mayfield and returned it 41 yards for a score, and the San Francisco 49ers beat Carolina 37-15, handing the Panthers their 10th loss in 11 games.
Barbora Krejcikova clinched a second successive WTA title with a stunning come-from-behind victory over world number one Iga Swiatek in the Ostrava final on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst shares his insights on Week 5's Sunday action.
While concussions were again a major focus of the NFL in Week 5, the New York teams (Jets and Giants) are on the rise. Here's what else we learned.
The Browns defense that starts five first-round picks, including two No. 1 overall selections, and two second-rounders continues to disappoint
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
The 49ers systematically dismantled the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and improved to an NFC West-leading 3-2 on the season.
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.
First place in the NFC West must feel pretty good for the 49ers, but the dominance over their division rivals doesnt end there.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.